US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Hezbollah against destabilizing Lebanon and reaffirmed Washington’s support for the Lebanese government, as regional diplomacy increasingly focuses on whether any Iran-related agreement can contain conflict involving Tehran’s allies.

“The era in which a terrorist group held an entire nation hostage is coming to an end,” Rubio posted on X.

Iranian officials have repeatedly indicated that any sustainable reduction in tensions would need to extend beyond direct US-Iran issues and include fighting involving regional allies, particularly Hezbollah in Lebanon.