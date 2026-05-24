Senior adviser to the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Mohammadreza Naghdi said Iran’s enemies failed to destroy the country’s naval capabilities during the recent war, arguing that otherwise US warships would already be moving through the Strait of Hormuz.
“If they had destroyed the navy, their ships would have set off and passed through the strait,” Naghdi said in remarks carried by IRGC-linked Fars News.
He also claimed Israel launched 2,100 projectiles and 300 surface-to-surface missiles at Abu Musa island during the conflict but that Iranian forces “stood firm without any weakness.”
Naghdi further said Israel attempted to assassinate the IRGC’s commander-in-chief during the war but “missed the target and failed.”