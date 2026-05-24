Republican Senator Thom Tillis publicly questioned the Trump administration’s wartime claims about Iran’s nuclear and military capabilities, saying current diplomatic discussions appear inconsistent with earlier assertions that Tehran had been “obliterated.”

Speaking to CNN, Tillis said he was struggling to reconcile past statements by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other officials with reports that Washington may now accept arrangements allowing nuclear material to remain inside Iran.

“Now we’re talking about a posture where we may accept the nuclear material may remain in Iran,” Tillis said. “How does that make sense at all?”

“There are a lot of things that need to be explained,” he added.