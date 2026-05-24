American negotiators believe Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has approved the “broad template” of a peace deal under which Tehran would agree “in principle” to dispose of its highly enriched uranium, the New York Post reported, citing a senior Trump administration official.

“They will open up the strait in exchange for us lifting the blockade, and they will agree in principle to dispose of the highly enriched uranium,” the official said.

The report said the agreement, which would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping after months of conflict, could still take days to finalize as both sides continue negotiating the wording of the deal.

“We feel quite confident that the supreme leader has signed off on the broad template,” NY Post quoted the official as saying.

“A lot of this debate is not really what happens to the stockpiled material, but it’s how the Iranians can sell it to their own hardliners and to their own population in a way that gets us what we need as well,” the official said.

“No one disputes that the stockpiled enriched material will be disposed of. It’s a question about how. And then simultaneously, while we’re figuring out that question of how, we’re going to have this thing where the straits open, the blockade is lifted and we get the economy some breathing room.”



