Iran has not accepted any action on the nuclear issue at this stage of talks with the United States, IRGC-linked Tasnim News reported on Sunday.

The report said a possible initial memorandum of understanding could include a US commitment to waive Iran oil sanctions during the negotiation period, allowing Tehran to sell oil without sanctions-related limits.

The possible MOU would also emphasize an end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, it added.

The draft would set a 30-day period for steps related to the Strait of Hormuz, alongside a 60-day period for nuclear talks, according to the report.