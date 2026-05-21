The European Parliament called on Thursday for expanded EU sanctions against Iranian officials over repression, executions and what lawmakers described as the largest mass killing of protesters in the country’s history.

“Parliament calls for more sanctions against Iranian officials, while Iranian people face the largest mass murder of protestors in the country's history,” it said in a statement.

MEPs condemned the use of the death penalty to deter political mobilization and urged Iran to abolish capital punishment and immediately release all political prisoners.

The resolution also criticized the secret execution of dissidents in March and April, including minors, and called for sanctions on officials and entities linked to repression, including the Revolutionary Guards and institutions associated with the Supreme Leader.

Lawmakers urged EU states to close Iranian diplomatic missions linked to transnational repression and provide Iranians with tools for safe and secure internet access amid an imposed internet blackout.