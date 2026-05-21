Sara Kanaani, a social media influencer, documented what she described as “40 days of motherhood” after taking custody of a baby through Iran’s Mizban temporary foster care scheme run by the State Welfare Organization.

State-affiliated outlets including IRNA and Hamshahri newspaper amplified the story with emotional coverage focused on the woman’s attachment to the child and the separation that followed.

Images of Kanaani without mandatory hijab also circulated through state media, drawing further attention online.

Foster care program under spotlight

The Mizban program, launched in 2023, allows children from welfare institutions to be placed temporarily with approved families or individuals while remaining under state supervision.

Unlike adoption, custody under the program is limited in duration and does not transfer permanent parental rights.

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Iran’s Welfare Organization says applicants are assessed for financial stability, mental health and caregiving capacity before approval.

Similar foster care systems exist in many countries, where temporary family-based care is generally viewed by specialists as preferable to institutional care for infants and young children.

The controversy intensified after critics accused Kanaani of turning the experience into a sustained social media project through daily videos, emotional posts and photographs of the child.

Some users questioned whether a child unable to consent should become part of a personal online brand or public campaign.

Others raised concerns after Kanaani discussed details about the infant’s biological mother in social media posts.

Wider criticism follows media coverage

Psychologists and child welfare advocates also debated the emotional impact of repeated attachment and separation during infancy.

Some specialists argued temporary family care can still benefit children when conducted under stable and professionally supervised conditions.

Others pointed to a lack of public information about oversight, caregiver training and welfare standards in Iran’s implementation of the program.

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Part of the attention surrounding the case focused on Kanaani’s status as a single woman.

Iranian law permits unmarried women over 30 to adopt girls under certain conditions, though couples remain prioritized in most custody arrangements.

Critics also questioned the role of state media, saying the extensive coverage reflected efforts to promote emotionally driven narratives centered on women, family and social solidarity during a period of economic and social strain in Iran.