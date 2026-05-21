Iran’s national soccer team attended visa appointments in Ankara on Thursday ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with the squad applying for Canadian visas and some players also seeking US entry, Reuters reported, citing an Iranian football federation official.

The official said players who had not applied for US visas before the Iran war submitted applications in the Turkish capital.

Some foreign-based Iranian players joined the squad in Ankara before traveling to a training camp in Antalya, the official said.

The World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Iran is scheduled to play all three group-stage matches in the United States, facing New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles before playing Egypt in Seattle.