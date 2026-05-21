UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said Iran’s attempts to control the Strait of Hormuz or infringe on UAE maritime sovereignty were unrealistic, accusing Tehran of trying to impose a new regional reality after what he called a clear military defeat.

“We have grown accustomed to Iranian bullying over many long decades,” Gargash said on X.

He added that trust had been lost between Iran and its Arab neighbors, and that rebuilding it required responsible language, respect for sovereignty and a genuine commitment to good neighborliness.