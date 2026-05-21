Iran president meets army commander
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met Iran army commander Amir Hatami on Thursday.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met Iran army commander Amir Hatami on Thursday.
Kuwait’s public prosecution referred suspects allegedly linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to court after they unlawfully entered Kuwaiti territory, the state news agency KUNA reported on Thursday.
The suspects were detected by the armed forces after crossing Kuwait’s maritime borders and entering a restricted military zone, the report said.
The European Parliament called on Thursday for expanded EU sanctions against Iranian officials over repression, executions and what lawmakers described as the largest mass killing of protesters in the country’s history.
“Parliament calls for more sanctions against Iranian officials, while Iranian people face the largest mass murder of protestors in the country's history,” it said in a statement.
MEPs condemned the use of the death penalty to deter political mobilization and urged Iran to abolish capital punishment and immediately release all political prisoners.
The resolution also criticized the secret execution of dissidents in March and April, including minors, and called for sanctions on officials and entities linked to repression, including the Revolutionary Guards and institutions associated with the Supreme Leader.
Lawmakers urged EU states to close Iranian diplomatic missions linked to transnational repression and provide Iranians with tools for safe and secure internet access amid an imposed internet blackout.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered that the country’s near-weapons-grade uranium not be sent abroad, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing two senior Iranian sources.
“The Supreme Leader’s directive, and the consensus within the establishment, is that the stockpile of enriched uranium should not leave the country,” one of the sources told Reuters.
The sources said Iranian officials believed sending the material abroad would make the country more vulnerable to future US or Israeli attacks.
Iran had previously signaled willingness to ship out half of its 60% enriched uranium stockpile, but that position changed after repeated threats by US President Donald Trump to strike Iran, according to the report.
One source said there were still “feasible formulas” to resolve the issue, including diluting the stockpile under International Atomic Energy Agency supervision.
Fraudulent emails demanding cryptocurrency payments for passage through the Strait of Hormuz are targeting shipping companies, maritime security firm Ambrey said on Thursday.
Ambrey issued a threat circular warning of email scams linked to Hormuz transit payments.
Iran’s national soccer team attended visa appointments in Ankara on Thursday ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with the squad applying for Canadian visas and some players also seeking US entry, Reuters reported, citing an Iranian football federation official.
The official said players who had not applied for US visas before the Iran war submitted applications in the Turkish capital.
Some foreign-based Iranian players joined the squad in Ankara before traveling to a training camp in Antalya, the official said.
The World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Iran is scheduled to play all three group-stage matches in the United States, facing New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles before playing Egypt in Seattle.