Iran’s newly created Persian Gulf Strait Authority said on Wednesday a “controlled maritime zone” would be established in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a post on X.

The authority, set up to oversee the strategic waterway, defined the zone as extending “from the line connecting Kuh-e Mobarak in Iran and southern Fujairah in the UAE on the eastern side of the strait, to the line connecting the end of Qeshm Island in Iran and Umm Al Quwain in the UAE on the western side.”

It added that vessels transiting the area through the strait would be required to coordinate with and obtain authorization from the authority.