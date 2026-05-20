Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani on Wednesday dismissed the effectiveness of the US-led maritime blockade against Iran and warned that any new attack would be met with retaliation.

“Maritime blockade means nothing. They exaggerate and do not dare attack,” Zakani told Iranian state television.

“They already carried out their maximum measures and saw that we have the upper hand. If they attack, they will get a response. The era of hit-and-run is over,” he added.

Zakani also rejected any suggestion that the Strait of Hormuz could become part of negotiations with Washington.

“The Strait of Hormuz is our right and we should not negotiate about it with the Americans at all,” he said.