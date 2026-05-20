US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Washington was dealing with “reasonable people” in negotiations with Iran but insisted there would be no sanctions relief until an agreement is reached.
“We’re dealing with reasonable people,” Trump told reporters, adding that the United States would wait “a few days” for Tehran’s response to the latest proposal exchanged through mediators.
Trump also stressed that “we’re not doing any relief until a deal is reached” and said Washington “has to get the right answer.”
IRGC-linked Tasnim News says Tehran has received the latest proposal from Washington through mediators and is currently reviewing it, but has not yet issued a response.
Citing an informed source, Tasnim said the proposal had been delivered to Tehran through intermediary channels.
Earlier, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi was in Tehran to facilitate the exchange of messages between Tehran and Washington.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran had honored its commitments and kept all diplomatic paths open, warning that forcing Tehran to surrender through coercion was “an illusion.”
“Iran has consistently honored its commitments and explored every avenue to avert war; all paths remain open from our side,” Pezeshkian said on X.
“Forcing Iran to surrender through coercion is nothing but an illusion. Mutual respect in diplomacy is far wiser, safer, and more sustainable than war,” he added.
President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed a new effort to reach a deal with Iran in a difficult call on Tuesday, Axios reported, citing three sources.
The report said Qatar and Pakistan, with input from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt, drafted a revised peace memo aimed at bridging gaps between Washington and Tehran.
Trump told Netanyahu that mediators were working on a “letter of intent” that the US and Iran would sign to formally end the war and begin a 30-day negotiation period on issues including Iran’s nuclear program and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the report said, citing a US source briefed on the call.
Two Israeli sources cited by Axios said the leaders disagreed over the way forward, while the US source said Netanyahu’s “hair was on fire” after the call.
Netanyahu has been highly worried at previous stages of the negotiations, even as deals failed to materialize, the report said citing the Israeli sources.
The report cited two Arab officials and an Israeli source as saying that Qatar recently presented the US and Iran with a new draft. A fourth source said there was no separate Qatari draft and that Qatar was trying to bridge gaps from the previous Pakistani proposal, according to the report.
One Arab official said Qatar sent a delegation to Tehran earlier this week for talks with Iranian officials about the latest draft.
The aim is to secure more tangible Iranian commitments on steps regarding its nuclear program and more specific US commitments on the gradual release of frozen Iranian funds, the report added, citing an Arab official.
All three sources said it was unclear whether Iran would accept the new draft or significantly shift its position.
A growing range of political voices in Tehran are calling for realism abroad and reconciliation at home rather than deeper confrontation as Washington signals both openness to talks and readiness for further military action.
US President Donald Trump talked up negotiations with Iran on Wednesday before quickly adding that hitting harder was still on the table.
In Tehran, a widening group of moderate, centrist and pragmatic conservative figures are warning the leadership that wartime solidarity cannot be taken for granted and that failure to change course could deepen Iran’s political and economic crisis.
Former MP and prominent moderate Mohsen Mirdamadi said in a May 20 interview with Etemad newspaper that “Iran’s most important assets are its people,” warning the government against overlooking that reality.
“Failing to recognize and appreciate this key asset is more dangerous than the destruction of any infrastructure,” he said.
Mirdamadi asserted that the war had strengthened many Iranians’ sense of patriotism. This public empathy, he argued, creates a responsibility for the government to enact meaningful changes in its policies in order to restore hope in the future.
“Give-and-take and balance are essential for reaching the optimal point,” he said, warning that those “beating the drums of war” could eventually force Iran’s leadership to “drink the chalice of poison” — a reference to accepting painful compromises too late rather than pursuing a timely agreement.
Similar warnings have increasingly appeared even in parts of the conservative camp.
On Wednesday, the conservative daily Jomhouri Eslami urged officials “not to provoke non-belligerent countries against Iran” and warned that threatening friendly states or discussing attacks on undersea communication cables in the Persian Gulf would only deepen hostility toward Tehran.
The paper also called on opponents of negotiations with the United States to reconsider their stance, arguing that constructive engagement with non-hostile countries could benefit Iran.
Other outlets focused on the domestic implications of the war atmosphere.
Rouydad24 warned authorities against using the conflict as a pretext to further restrict civil liberties, including internet access.
“Sustainable security is a product of justice, welfare, and trust in government, not restrictions and pressure on the people,” the outlet wrote, adding that “citizenship rights are not a luxury.”
Conservative commentator Mohammad Mohajeri similarly warned that wartime unity could prove fragile if the government fails to recognize growing public dissatisfaction.
“The government must understand that no war lasts forever,” Mohajeri told Etemad. “Eventually, there will have to be a ceasefire, an agreement or a mechanism to manage the crisis.”
Ali Rabiei, an adviser to President Masoud Pezeshkian, echoed the same concern in comments published by Etemad.
“We have no asset other than the people,” Rabiei wrote. “Please do not allow them to become polarized or fragmented as this is exactly what our enemies want.”
Yet the growing chorus of calls for pragmatism is unfolding alongside signs that Iran’s hardline camp is becoming more radicalized and more tightly aligned around confrontation.
While moderate and pragmatic voices may be broadening across parts of the political spectrum, it is the security establishment and its allies who still appear to hold the upper hand.
Calls for pragmatism are visibly rising. Whether anyone with real hard power is listening is far less clear.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed Iran-US negotiations and regional stability with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday.
The two sides exchanged views on the “latest status of indirect Iran-US negotiations” and diplomatic efforts to follow up on agreements, the report said.
Pezeshkian also stressed the need for “continued dialogue, stronger regional cooperation and coordination among Islamic countries,” IRNA's report added.