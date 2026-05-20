Britain said on Wednesday it had secured a trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) worth about $5 billion a year in the long run, deepening economic ties with allies in a region dealing with the fallout from the Iran war.

The GCC includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The British government said the deal would be worth £3.7 billion, or $4.96 billion, each year in the long term, more than double a previous estimate of £1.6 billion.

“At a time of increased instability, today's announcement sends a clear signal of confidence - giving UK exporters the certainty they need to plan ahead,” Britain’s trade minister Peter Kyle said.