Saudi Arabia urged Iran to seize what it called an opportunity to avoid further escalation after US President Donald Trump said he would give diplomacy a chance to end the war.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia highly appreciates the US President Donald Trump's decision to give diplomacy a chance to reach an acceptable agreement to end the war, restore the security and freedom of maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to its state prior to Feruary 28th, 2026, and address all points of contention in a way that serves the security and stability of the region,” Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said on X.

“Saudi Arabia also highly appreciates the ongoing mediation efforts carried out by Pakistan in this regard,” he added.

“Saudi Arabia looks forward to Iran siezing the opportunity to avoid the dangerous implications of escalation, and urgently responding to the efforts to advance the negotiations leading up to a comprehensive agreement to achieve lasting peace in the region and the world,” he said.