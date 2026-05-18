Iran war costs global companies at least $25 billion - Reuters
The Iran war has cost companies around the world at least $25 billion, Reuters reported on Monday, citing its analysis of corporate statements.
It said companies listed in the United States, Europe and Asia had cited rising energy prices, disrupted supply chains and trade routes severed by Iran’s activities in the Strait of Hormuz.
At least 279 companies have cited the war as a trigger for defensive measures to reduce financial losses, the analysis showed.