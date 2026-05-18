US Congressman Carlos Gimenez warned that Iranian drones “could be in Cuba,” highlighting the range and strike capabilities of Tehran’s widely used Shahed-136 drones.

Gimenez, a member of the House Armed Services and Homeland Security committees, said the drones can travel between 1,000 and 2,500 kilometers and carry explosive payloads of up to 50 kilograms.

He added that the low-cost drones use satellite navigation, fly at relatively low speeds to help evade radar and can be used for kamikaze attacks as well as intelligence and reconnaissance missions.