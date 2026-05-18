Government bonds from Tokyo to New York extended losses on Monday as rising energy prices linked to the Middle East war fueled inflation fears and strengthened bets on further global interest rate hikes.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields climbed to 4.6310%, their highest level since February 2025, after rising more than 20 basis points last week.

The two-year yield touched a 14-month high of 4.1020%, while the 30-year Treasury yield rose to a one-year high of 5.1590%.