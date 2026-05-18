A military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader said on Monday that oil buyers such as China would not tolerate any US attempt to block commercial ships and oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.

“If they want to block the passage of commercial ships and oil tankers, this will not only increase tensions in the oil market, but oil buyers such as China will not tolerate the situation,” Mohsen Rezaei said.

The former IRGC chief warned the United States against the blockade, saying Iran considered it an act of war.

“I advise the US army to retreat before the Sea of Oman becomes a graveyard for their ships,” he said.