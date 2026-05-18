The Financial Times warned in an editorial on Monday that the global energy crunch triggered by the Iran war and disruption in the Strait of Hormuz is likely to intensify in the coming weeks.

The paper said emergency reserve releases and other government measures may buy time temporarily, but warned that falling fuel inventories and rising summer demand are increasing pressure on global energy markets.

The editorial argued that continued disruption to Persian Gulf exports could eventually force broader conservation measures and deepen the economic impact of the crisis.