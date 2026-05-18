Hardline influencer warns against possible US strike on Iran
Ali Gholhaki a hardline Iranian influencer, said on Monday on X that Donald Trump planned a “Saturday night” strike on Iran but cancelled it the same morning after Qatar warned Tehran of the plan and following regional intervention.
"Trump had planned to attack on "Saturday night," but in the morning of that day, Qatar warned Iran; today as well, Trump has said that _he had a plan for an attack at dawn on Tuesday_ but backed off based on the request of three Arab leaders in the region. With all that said, the reason for postponing the attack on Iran seems to be something other than the request of the Arab leaders; striking the "main target bank" cannot, with certainty, be guaranteed for America and Israel! More than ever, we must be vigilant..." the post said.