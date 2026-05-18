The White House said on Monday that Iran must surrender its enriched uranium stockpile as part of any agreement with Washington, warning Tehran that President Donald Trump “does not bluff” and retains all military options if negotiations fail.

“This enriched uranium that they possess, they can’t keep it,” White House principal deputy press secretary Anna Kelly told Fox News, calling the issue one of Trump’s “red lines” in talks with Tehran.

“President Trump has been very clear that enriched uranium must be turned over,” Kelly said. “He does not bluff.”

She said Iran had been “decimated militarily,” “strangled economically” and left “more isolated than ever before,” arguing Tehran should “get serious and make a deal with the United States before it’s too late.”

Kelly also warned that the US military posture remained unchanged despite the current pause in hostilities, saying Washington still had “all of the same military assets in place” as before Operation Epic Fury and other recent operations targeting Iran’s military infrastructure.

“If he feels that the Iranians are not negotiating in good faith, surely he’s going to make any decision that he feels is best for U.S. national security,” she said.