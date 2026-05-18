President Donald Trump told the New York Post he is “not open” to concessions to Tehran after Iran’s latest response to US efforts to reach a deal to end the war.

Trump said he was not “frustrated” with Tehran but suggested Iran understands the risk of further US action. “I can tell you they want to make a deal more than ever, because they know we’re—what’s going to be happening soon."

Asked about his earlier suggestion that he might accept a 20-year moratorium on Iranian uranium enrichment, Trump said: “I’m not open to anything right now.”

The president declined to elaborate, saying: “I can’t really talk to you about it. Too many things are happening.

Trump reportedly held talks with his national security team over the weekend at his Virginia golf club after returning from China, with further meetings expected Tuesday as some allies press him to resume military operations against Iran, the report said.

Asked about claims that Iran may be trying to wait out Washington over the nuclear issue and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said he “hadn’t heard that.”

“I’m not hearing anything,” he said. “I can’t talk to you about it.”

“It’s a negotiation. I don’t want to be stupid,” Trump added.