Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi blamed the United States and Israel for instability in the region during a phone call with his South Korean counterpart discussing the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.

“Insecurity imposed on the region and its global consequences are the result of the aggressive actions of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran,” Araghchi said, according to Tehran, adding that they “must be held accountable by the international community.”

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun emphasized the need to ensure maritime security and safety “in the region and the world” and expressed hope that diplomatic efforts would produce results “as soon as possible.”