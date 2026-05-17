Iran poses a clear threat to global security and regional stability, Al Arabiya reported, citing a CENTCOM spokesperson as saying on Sunday.

The spokesperson accused Iran of carrying out deliberate attacks against civilians in the region and said Tehran had launched missiles from densely populated areas during the war, according to the report.

The spokesperson added that US operations against Iran had been “highly effective” and that CENTCOM was enforcing a blockade over Iran’s use of Hormuz “as a weapon to threaten freedom of navigation.”