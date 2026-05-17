Saudi Arabia says it intercepted three drones entering from Iraq
Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it intercepted three drones after they entered the kingdom’s territory from Iraqi airspace.
The Saudi defense ministry said it would take the “necessary operational measures” to respond to any attempt to violate the country’s sovereignty and security.
While hostilities linked to the Iran conflict have largely subsided since an April ceasefire, drones have continued to be launched from Iraq toward some countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.