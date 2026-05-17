Mojtaba Khamenei’s representative at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said diplomatic talks were proceeding under official supervision and with the supreme leader’s approval.

“Our negotiations are moving forward under the supervision of officials and with the approval of the leadership,” Abdollah Haji Sadeghi said.

“Sacred unity is more important than anything,” he added.

“We have a courageous, insightful, wise and commanding leader who guides the people beautifully,” Haji Sadeghi said.