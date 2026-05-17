UAE tells IAEA it has right to respond after nuclear plant attack
UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan told IAEA chief Rafael Grossi that the UAE had the full right to respond to “terrorist attacks” after a drone strike caused a fire in an electrical generator outside the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, Emirati state news agency WAM reported.
He added that targeting civilian facilities and vital infrastructure was a “flagrant violation of international law,” according to WAM.