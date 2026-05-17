Jordan condemns drone attack on UAE
Jordan condemned on Sunday a drone attack on the UAE that sparked a fire outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, calling it a violation of the country’s sovereignty.
Jordan’s foreign ministry said the attack threatened the UAE’s security, stability and territorial integrity.
It said Jordan stood in full solidarity with the UAE and supported any measures Abu Dhabi takes to protect its sovereignty, security and the safety of citizens and residents.