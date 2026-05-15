US stocks retreated from artificial-intelligence-driven record highs on Friday as surging oil prices, fueled partly by tensions surrounding Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, reignited concerns over inflation and economic stability.

All three major US stock indexes fell sharply, each losing more than 1%, while benchmark Treasury yields rose as investors sought safer returns amid growing fears of higher long-term inflation driven by energy prices.

The selloff interrupted weeks of momentum powered by enthusiasm around artificial intelligence and technology stocks.