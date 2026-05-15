China’s ambassador to the United Nations criticized a proposed US-Bahraini resolution on the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, saying both the content and timing were inappropriate and warning the measure would not help reduce tensions with Iran.
The draft resolution calls on Iran to halt attacks and mining activity in the strategic waterway.
Moscow and Beijing blocked a similar US-backed resolution last month, arguing it unfairly targeted Iran.
“We don't think the content is right, and the timing is not right,” China’s UN envoy Fu Gong told Pass Blue news outlet when asked about the draft resolution.
“What we need is to urge both sides to engage in serious and good-faith negotiations that can resolve the issue. So passing a resolution at this stage, we don't think is going to be helpful,” he added.