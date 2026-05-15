A representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in Alborz province said during Friday prayers in Karaj that Israel’s punishment should be its “annihilation,” while also calling for the United States to be punished.

“Punishment for the vile usurping Zionist regime is its annihilation from the face of time,” Mohammad-Mahdi Hosseini Hamedani said, adding that “punishing America means ensuring it no longer dares to attack any of the oppressed people of the world.”

The cleric said Iran must continue fighting “sedition” and prevent its enemies from rebuilding their strength, according to remarks carried by state media.