Iran faces a daily gasoline shortage of 30 million liters, said a member of Iran’s parliamentary energy committee, warning that fuel consumption must be managed because production cannot be increased in the short term.

“Daily gasoline production in Iran is 105 million liters, while consumption stands at 135 million liters,” Reza Sepahvand said on Friday.

“Part of gasoline production has declined because of bombing during the war, and imports have also decreased,” he added.