France said its Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier is operating near the Middle East but not inside the Strait of Hormuz right now, stressing that its mission is defensive and aimed at protecting freedom of navigation.

Speaking to BFMTV, French Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Armed Forces Alice Rufo said the carrier had passed through the Suez Canal and Red Sea and was “on station,” giving France the ability to monitor developments and maintain diplomatic leverage in the region.

“We want to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait in a way that is entirely defensive and in line with international law,” she said.