An Iran-backed Iraqi militia commander has been arrested and charged with plotting attacks on Jewish and American targets in the United States, including a New York synagogue, in alleged retaliation for the war against Iran.

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, described by prosecutors as a senior Kataib Hezbollah figure, is accused of helping coordinate at least 18 attacks in Europe and two in Canada since late February, while also seeking attacks in New York and Los Angeles.

The New York Times said it was unclear how he was arrested and brought to the US. He is expected to be presented in federal court in Manhattan on Friday.