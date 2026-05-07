Freedom of navigation ‘core pillar of global peace', US envoy says
US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said freedom of navigation is a “core pillar of global peace and prosperity,” adding that Iran interferes with commercial shipping in key maritime routes, in a post on X.
"Translation: The Iranian regime wants to mine an international waterway, attack commercial vessels, charge illegal tolls, block humanitarian aid, and then call America “politically motivated” for asking the UN to make them stop," Walz said in response to a message on X from Iran mission to the UN. "Freedom of navigation is a core pillar of global peace and prosperity. Iran treats it like a doormat."