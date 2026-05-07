China urged Iran to pursue a diplomatic resolution to tensions in the Middle East and avoid renewed hostilities, while also calling for the reopening of shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, ahead of an upcoming US-China summit, according to Reuters.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Beijing, where he called for an immediate end to hostilities and continued negotiations, according to statements cited by Chinese and Iranian sources.

The visit comes as Beijing seeks to position itself as a mediator in the conflict and secure stability in global energy routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, the report added.