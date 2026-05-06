US negotiators have revived a proposal involving the transfer of Iran’s highly enriched uranium in exchange for the release of around $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds and sanctions relief, according to WIRED.

The report said Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner initially advanced the framework with presidential approval, under which Iran would hand over its enriched uranium and agree to a 12–15 year moratorium on enrichment. However, the deal was later rejected by President Donald Trump over political concerns about the optics of releasing funds to Tehran, before the same framework re-emerged in renewed post-conflict discussions, WIRED reported.