US President Donald Trump paused a planned operation to secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after Saudi Arabia restricted US military access to key bases and airspace, according to NBC News, citing US officials.

NBC reported that the operation, referred to as “Project Freedom,” was intended to support maritime transit in the strategic waterway, but was halted after Riyadh suspended US use of Prince Sultan Air Base and related air corridors.

The report said a call between Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman did not resolve the issue, prompting the pause as Washington sought to restore access.

A White House official said allies had been notified in advance, while Saudi and regional sources cited ongoing diplomatic coordination amid broader efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf.