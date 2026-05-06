Iran says it is evaluating US 14-point peace proposal - CNBC
A spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Tehran was evaluating Washington’s 14-point peace proposal, CNBC reported on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Tehran was evaluating Washington’s 14-point peace proposal, CNBC reported on Wednesday.
The conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel may have influenced the man accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump and senior US officials at a White House journalists’ dinner last month, according to a US intelligence assessment reviewed by Reuters.
The preliminary Department of Homeland Security report said suspect Cole Allen had “multiple social and political grievances” and found the Iran war may have contributed to his decision to carry out the attack.
The assessment cited social media posts linked to Allen criticizing US actions during the conflict.
The report, dated April 27, was circulated to state and local law enforcement agencies and other federal bodies following the April 25 shooting attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.
Reuters reported that the FBI has been reviewing Allen’s online activity, including anti-Trump posts touching on Iran, immigration policy, Elon Musk and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
US prosecutors this week added a charge accusing Allen of firing at a Secret Service agent during the incident. He has not yet entered a plea.
France was not specifically targeted in an attack on a vessel operated by French shipping group CMA CGM in the Strait of Hormuz, government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said on Wednesday.
“The situation remains dangerous, but France was in no way the target,” Bregeon told reporters.
Her comments came after an attack on one of CMA CGM’s vessels in the strategic waterway, amid heightened tensions in the region linked to conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel.
At least 30 women detained during recent protests and a security crackdown linked to Iran’s conflict with the US and Israel are being held in overcrowded, unsanitary conditions at Vakilabad prison in northeast Mashhad, the rights group HRANA reported.
The detainees include women swept up during the nationwide uprising and others arrested following the military conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel that began in February.
According to the HRANA report, 23 women are being held in the Aramesh ward, described as a basement-like structure with low ceilings and minimal ventilation.
Former detainees told the group the cramped conditions, which one compared to an ant nest, frequently trigger breathing problems and panic attacks.
Seven other women are currently being held in a quarantine unit characterized by poor sanitation and sewage odors. HRANA said that prisoners face a shortage of beds, limited medical treatment, and are often denied phone calls and family visits during their interrogation.
Serious charges and legal limbo
The reports of poor conditions coincide with concerns over the legal status of those currently held in the facility. Iran International reported earlier that three female political prisoners – Mahboubeh Shabani, theatre actress Sima Anbaei Farimani, and Azar Yahou – remain in legal limbo at the prison.
These women face severe charges including enmity against God, conspiracy against national security, and alleged links to Israel. Despite weeks in detention, they have been denied access to lawyers and have not been informed of the status of their cases.
Escalation of executions
The crackdown in the northeast reflects a wider national trend of severe punishment for security-related detainees. Center for Human Rights in Iran reported that at least 28 prisoners accused in political and security cases have been executed across Iran in the past 50 days.
Of those executed, 13 were individuals detained during the recent winter protests.
he United States expects a response from Iran within the next 48 hours on key points of a proposed agreement to end the war, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing US officials and sources.
The report said the sides were discussing a one-page memorandum of understanding that would set a framework for more detailed nuclear negotiations.
Nothing has been agreed, but sources said this was the closest the two sides had come to a deal since the war began.
The White House believes progress has been made in recent talks, according to the report.
The United States is close to an interim agreement with Iran to end the war and launch nuclear negotiations, with Tehran expected to respond on key points within 48 hours, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing two US officials and two other sources briefed on the issue.
The report said this was the closest the two sides had come to a deal since the war began, although nothing has been agreed.
Meanwhile, a Pakistani source involved in mediation efforts told Reuters that Tehran and Washington were close to agreeing on the one-page memorandum to end the war, confirming the Axios report.
“We will close this very soon. We are getting close,” the source said.
Iran leadership divided
The White House believes Iran’s leadership is divided, which could complicate efforts to reach consensus, while some US officials remain skeptical that even an initial deal will be achieved, according to Axios.
It added that US President Donald Trump’s decision to pause the planned Project Freedom operation in the Strait of Hormuz was based on progress in the talks.
Reopening the Strait of Hormuz
A proposed one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding would declare an end to hostilities and start a 30-day period of talks on a detailed agreement, according to Axios.
Those negotiations would focus on reopening transit through the Strait of Hormuz, limiting Iran’s nuclear program and lifting US sanctions. Talks could take place in Islamabad or Geneva, two sources said.
Iran’s restrictions on shipping and the US naval blockade would also be eased during the 30-day period, a US official said, adding that Washington could quickly restore the blockade or resume military action if talks collapse.
The US imposed the blockade in April to pressure Iran after talks failed, while Tehran restricted transit through the strait in response.
Uranium enrichment
Under the draft, Iran would commit to a moratorium on uranium enrichment, while the United States would gradually lift sanctions and release billions of dollars in frozen Iranian funds, sources told Axios.
The duration of the enrichment freeze remains under negotiation, with sources saying it could last at least 12 years, possibly extending to 15, compared with Iran’s proposal of five years and a US demand for 20.
Two sources said Iran could also agree to remove its highly enriched uranium from the country, a key US demand that Tehran has previously rejected.
The draft would also include commitments by Iran not to pursue nuclear weapons, accept enhanced UN inspections including snap checks, and potentially halt operations at underground facilities, a US official said.