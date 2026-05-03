Iran executed political prisoner Mehrab Abdollahzadeh, who had been arrested during the Woman, Life, Freedom movement, at Urmia prison on Sunday morning, the judiciary’s Mizan News said.

Iran also executed two more men on Saturday after the Supreme Court upheld their death sentences for spying for Israel and cooperating with the Mossad intelligence service.

The hangings come as authorities continue to carry out daily executions, taking place against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire following the conflict that erupted on February 28.

Abdollahzadeh was transferred to solitary confinement after a verbal dispute with an officer in the visitation hall of Urmia prison, Kurdistan Human Rights Network reported on April 28.