Iran's capital faces serious water shortage, water official warns
Tehran’s five main dams remain below 20% capacity despite recent rainfall, a provincial water official warned on Sunday.
Behnam Bakhshi, spokesman for Tehran province’s water and wastewater company, said the dams held 345 million cubic meters of water, equal to 18% of capacity.
He said reserves were 90 million cubic meters lower than last year and 364 million cubic meters below the long-term average.
Bakhshi said recent rains had not overcome years of drought, adding that Tehran should already be planning for autumn and winter.