Tehran’s five main dams remain below 20% capacity despite recent rainfall, a provincial water official warned on Sunday.

Behnam Bakhshi, spokesman for Tehran province’s water and wastewater company, said the dams held 345 million cubic meters of water, equal to 18% of capacity.

He said reserves were 90 million cubic meters lower than last year and 364 million cubic meters below the long-term average.

Bakhshi said recent rains had not overcome years of drought, adding that Tehran should already be planning for autumn and winter.