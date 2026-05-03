A National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) carrying more than 1.9 million barrels of crude oil has reached waters in the Far East after reportedly evading tracking systems and US naval surveillance, according to maritime monitoring reports.

The vessel, identified as HUGE (IMO: 9357183), is estimated to be carrying oil worth nearly $220 million.

It was last sighted off Sri Lanka over a week ago and is now reported to be transiting the Lombok Strait in Indonesia toward the Riau Archipelago.