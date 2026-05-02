US President Donald Trump has raised in private meetings the prospect of a prolonged naval blockade of Iran to curb its oil exports and push for a denuclearization deal, Reuters reported, citing a White House official.

The official, on condition of anonymity, said the blockade could last for months, though no final decision has been made and the strategy remains unclear.

At the same time, Trump has left open the option of renewed military action. US Central Command has prepared options ranging from a short series of strikes to steps aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, according to a report by Axios.