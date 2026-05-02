US President Donald Trump defended his administration’s approach toward Iran on Friday, saying past presidents failed to act and claiming the United States had severely weakened Tehran through recent actions.

“But, you know, with all of this, and I say it again, we had to do this little excursion, because if we didn’t, if they had a nuclear weapon, this world would be a horror. It would be a world that would live in fear. And it should have been done for 47 years by other presidents and other countries, frankly, but it wasn’t. They were all afraid of Iran. It is a very strong country. It was a very strong country. We’ve blown the hell out of them, if you want to know the truth," Trump said.