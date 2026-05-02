US President Donald Trump warned that Iran “cannot be allowed” to obtain a nuclear weapon, saying it could be used against Israel, Europe, and eventually the United States, during remarks in Florida on Friday.
"We have we've taken them apart. We take you there. Air Force is non existent. It's gone. Their navy, that a very strong navy. They're the strongest Navy by far in the Middle East. Many times over. They have 159 ships. Every single ship is at the bottom of the sea right now. They have no anti aircraft capacity. They have no radar," Trump said.
"They have no leaders. Actually, their leaders are all gone too. It's part of our problem. We don't know who the hell we're dealing with. This is this is Mohammed Owens, and I say, Are you a leader? We're looking for a leader. The only country in the world. No Nobody wants to be a leader. They say, Would anybody like to be president? And there are no takers," he added.