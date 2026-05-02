The reformist daily Shargh said authorities should counter what it described as a US effort to portray Iran as seeking conflict by closing the Strait of Hormuz.

“Americans are seeking to present a hard and inappropriate image of Iran to the world,” the newspaper wrote, adding that Iran should use public diplomacy to show it is not pursuing war or aiming to block the strategic waterway.

It also urged officials to pursue a political solution based on mutual benefit and avoid a prolonged economic squeeze on the country.

Shargh added that diplomacy should help end the war quickly and create conditions for reconstruction and stability.