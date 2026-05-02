President Donald Trump's administration has bypassed congressional review to approve military sales worth more than $8.6 billion to Middle Eastern allies Israel, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

The US State Department said on Friday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio determined an emergency required immediate action and waived congressional review requirements.

The approvals include $4.01 billion for Patriot air and missile defense support services for Qatar and $992.4 million for Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems (APKWS).

Kuwait was cleared to buy an integrated battle command system worth $2.5 billion, while Israel was approved to receive APKWS valued at $992.4 million. The United Arab Emirates was approved to buy APKWS for $147.6 million.