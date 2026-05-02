Iran’s internet blackout has entered its tenth week, with the country largely cut off from global networks, internet monitor NetBlocks said.
The group said the disruption has reached more than 60 days of near-total isolation, with connectivity in some periods falling to about 1% of normal levels.
NetBlocks said the shutdown has been accompanied by a crackdown on circumvention tools, including restrictions on VPNs and satellite internet terminals.
The blackout intensified after strikes by the United States and Israel on February 28, and has continued despite a ceasefire, leaving most Iranians without access to the global internet.
An India-linked supertanker carrying cooking fuel is attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz, a rare move that highlights pressure on energy supplies, Bloomberg reported.
The Marshall Islands-flagged Sarv Shakti, loaded with about 45,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas, was seen moving northward through the waterway on Saturday, according to ship-tracking data cited by Bloomberg.
The vessel appeared to pass near Iran’s Larak and Qeshm islands and head toward the Gulf of Oman, the report said.
The transit comes amid disruptions linked to the conflict in the region, as countries face challenges securing fuel supplies.
Iran executed two more men on Saturday after the Supreme Court upheld their death sentences for spying for Israel and cooperating with the Mossad intelligence service.
The judiciary’s media center said Yaghoub Karimpour and Nasser Bekrzadeh were hanged in Urmia Central Prison following legal proceedings.
The hangings come as authorities continue to carry out daily executions, taking place against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire following the conflict that erupted on Feb. 28.
Authorities said Karimpour, a law graduate from Miandoab and a member of the Yarsan religious minority, maintained contact with Mossad and transmitted sensitive information. Rights group Hengaw said Karimpour was arrested in connection with the 12-day war between Iran and Israel last June.
The judiciary said Bekrzadeh, a 26-year-old Kurdish political prisoner, gathered and sent information on key locations, including the Natanz nuclear site, after he was recruited online.
Hengaw said Bekrzadeh’s death sentence was upheld in a fast-track process. "His death sentence was confirmed within just 10 days for the third time by Branch 39 of the Supreme Court and communicated to him on April 25," the group said.
Hengaw expressed concern over the transfer of the men and a third prisoner, 27-year-old Kurdish man Mehrab Abdollahzadeh, to execution cells under "vague pretexts." Abdollahzadeh was arrested during the "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests and sentenced to death on charges of armed rebellion.
"Hengaw warns of the serious and immediate danger of the execution of these three prisoners. Hengaw emphasizes that Nasser Bekrzadeh, Yaghoub Karimpour, and Mehrab Abdollahzadeh were sentenced to death in completely non-transparent processes, under torture, and without access to a fair trial," the group said.
UN human rights chief Volker Turk said this week Iran has executed at least 21 people and arrested more than 4,000 on national security charges since the start of the latest conflict in February.
"I am appalled that — on top of the already severe impacts of the conflict — the rights of the Iranian people continue to be stripped from them by the authorities, in harsh and brutal ways," Turk said.
Iran’s leadership is hardening its stance on the Strait of Hormuz, framing the waterway as a strategic and non-negotiable asset amid rising tensions and US pressure.
Statements have intensified following a message for National Persian Gulf Day attributed to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
In the message, he described the strait as a “strategic asset” and outlined a vision for the region’s future as “a future without America,” emphasizing the importance of “Iranian management of the strait.”
Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf signaled the shift most clearly, linking current policy to both strategic doctrine and historical precedent.
“Today as well, by exercising management over the Strait of Hormuz, Iran will ensure that it and its neighbors enjoy the valuable prospect of a future free from the presence and interference of America,” he wrote on X.
In a separate English-language post, he mocked the feasibility of a US naval blockade, sharing a map of the United States and arguing that even drawing walls from coast to coast would still fall short of Iran’s total border length.
“If you build two walls, one from New York to the West Coast and another from Los Angeles to the East Coast, the total length will still be about 1,000 kilometers shorter than Iran’s borders,” he wrote. “Good luck blockading a country with those borders.”
The tougher messaging comes as Washington pursues a strategy of sustained economic pressure, including a naval blockade aimed at restricting Iran’s oil exports. The Strait of Hormuz—through which roughly a fifth of global oil supply passes—has become the central point of confrontation in the standoff.
Reports from US media suggest the Trump administration is seeking international backing for a maritime coalition to secure shipping routes, while also rejecting Iranian proposals to reopen the strait as part of interim negotiations.
Masoud Foroughi, deputy managing editor of the conservative newspaper Farhikhtegan, described Khamenei’s message as more than routine rhetoric, calling it a “strategic signal” and arguing that it rejects the idea—raised by some in Tehran—that the strait could be used as a bargaining chip.
Other officials struck an even harder line. Deputy parliament speaker Ali Nikzad said the strait “must not return to its previous state,” while describing it as Iran’s “atomic bomb”—a remark underscoring its perceived strategic leverage.
Friday prayer leaders reinforced the message. Ahmad Alamolhoda, the Supreme Leader’s representative in Khorasan-e Razavi, said negotiations with the United States amount to surrender and argued that control over the strait allows Iran to “deal with the world” without talks.
In Tehran, interim Friday prayer leader Mohammad-Javad Haj Ali-Akbari said the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz are not only non-negotiable but will operate under a “new legal regime” shaped by Iran and regional partners.
Yet the rhetoric has not been entirely uniform, and diplomatic contacts have not entirely ceased.
Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported that Tehran submitted a new proposal to the United States via a Pakistani intermediary this week, underscoring the dual track of pressure and limited engagement.
President Masoud Pezeshkian also struck a more measured tone, warning against the continuation of a blockade while reaffirming Iran’s commitment to freedom of navigation and maritime safety—except for hostile countries.
“Any effort to impose a naval blockade or maritime restrictions in the Persian Gulf is contrary to international law and a threat to the interests of regional nations and global peace and stability,” he said, adding that responsibility for any insecurity would lie with the United States and Israel.
Even as some voices warn of the risks of prolonged confrontation, the dominant message from Tehran’s political, clerical and media circles is that control over the strait is a red line rather than a negotiating tool.
That stance suggests that, despite mounting economic and military pressure, Tehran is seeking to redefine the Strait of Hormuz not as leverage—but as a fixed pillar of its regional strategy.
Mohammad Jafar Asadi said renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is possible and that Iran’s armed forces are fully prepared.
“Evidence has shown that the United States does not adhere to any commitments,” said Asadi, deputy inspector at Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.
He said military assessments suggest tensions could escalate regardless of whether Washington takes action, adding Iran is ready to respond to any hostile move.
US President Donald Trump has raised in private meetings the prospect of a prolonged naval blockade of Iran to curb its oil exports and push for a denuclearization deal, Reuters reported, citing a White House official.
The official, on condition of anonymity, said the blockade could last for months, though no final decision has been made and the strategy remains unclear.
At the same time, Trump has left open the option of renewed military action. US Central Command has prepared options ranging from a short series of strikes to steps aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, according to a report by Axios.