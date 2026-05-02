Iran commander says renewed conflict with US possible
Mohammad Jafar Asadi said renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is possible and that Iran’s armed forces are fully prepared.
“Evidence has shown that the United States does not adhere to any commitments,” said Asadi, deputy inspector at Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.
He said military assessments suggest tensions could escalate regardless of whether Washington takes action, adding Iran is ready to respond to any hostile move.