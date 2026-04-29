A senior member of Iran’s parliament said the country’s missile and drone stockpiles were sufficient for “several years of war” and warned that Tehran would not let President Donald Trump go.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, deputy chairman of parliament’s national security committee, told Tasnim that Iran had entered negotiations with the United States on the orders of the Supreme Leader, and said Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf was managing the talks with “valuable experience.”

“The negotiating table is not a place of compromise and humiliation,” Boroujerdi said, adding that he hoped the process would reach a good outcome.

Sources familiar with the matter told Iran International last week that Ghalibaf had stepped down as head of Iran’s negotiating team with the United States after internal disagreements over the talks.

Boroujerdi dismissed Trump’s threats as empty and said the two-week ceasefire had been extended without any move by the other side.

“But Trump should know that we will not let him go,” Boroujerdi said. “Our fighters are present on the battlefield, and the struggle and war will certainly continue until the Zionist regime and criminal America are truly punished.”

He also described the US maritime blockade as ineffective and lacking international legitimacy, saying no European or NATO country had joined Washington in the effort.

Boroujerdi said the Strait of Hormuz was an outcome of what he called the imposed war and added that Trump knew Iran would “never lose control” of the waterway.