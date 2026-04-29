Iran said seven of its schools in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait had been shut, with students shifted to remote learning under alternative arrangements.

Education Ministry Spokesperson Ali Farhadi said some students would continue their studies under the supervision of Iranian schools in Oman, while others would be taught online directly by schools inside Iran.

He criticized the move by the UAE that led to the expulsion of about 2,500 Iranian students, adding that, in coordination with Oman, they would continue their studies there until the end of the academic year.

He said Iranian schools in countries including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were currently operating online, with the academic year set to conclude virtually.