An entire nation is being humiliated by the leadership in Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday.

“An entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership, especially by these so-called Revolutionary Guards,” he said, speaking to students in Marsberg, in North Rhine-Westphalia.

He added that Iranian officials were negotiating with the US “very skillfully” and appeared stronger than previously thought.

Merz also said the Strait of Hormuz had been partially mined and added that he did not see what exit strategy the United States was pursuing in the war.